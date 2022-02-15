Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will post $178.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $703.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $737.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

CYXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.