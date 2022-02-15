Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.31. 11,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,350,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bark & Co by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

