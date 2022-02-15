Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 1,649 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $1,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.