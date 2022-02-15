Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 1,649 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.
