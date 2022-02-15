Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

FBHS stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 362,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,706,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

