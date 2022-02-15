Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VBOCU)

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VBOCU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 16th. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:VBOCU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.