$14.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report sales of $14.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.81 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $49.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

TJX opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.