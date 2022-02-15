Brokers Set Expectations for Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Shares of YUM opened at $121.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

