Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.
NYSE GMED opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
