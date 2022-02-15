UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

UNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.18. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $176.27 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

