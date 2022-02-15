Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.73 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.14 and a 52-week high of C$22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

