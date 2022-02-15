Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.47.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

