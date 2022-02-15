Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 323.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

