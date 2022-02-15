ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in January

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 653,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.