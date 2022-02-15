Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in January

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Wajax has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Several research firms recently commented on WJXFF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

