JUST Trading Down 15.1% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. JUST has a total market cap of $365.01 million and $119.84 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.39 or 0.06906941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.63 or 0.99847583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006182 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

