Open Governance Token Price Reaches $0.0698 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $253,525.69 and approximately $20,942.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00037462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00105611 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

