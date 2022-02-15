Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Up 1.9%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.63. 398,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 693,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURLF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

