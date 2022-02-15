Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 1.1%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s share price was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 29,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 154,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

About Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.