Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.20 price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

HLMAF traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48. Halma has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

