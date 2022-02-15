High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.50 Million

Analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to post $55.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.85 million and the lowest is $55.22 million. High Tide posted sales of $29.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $276.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.23 million to $286.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $376.03 million, with estimates ranging from $352.34 million to $415.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

HITI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. 162,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.41 million and a PE ratio of -40.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

