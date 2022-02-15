$16.99 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce sales of $16.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.87 million and the highest is $18.20 million. MannKind posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $79.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MannKind.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

MNKD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. 1,991,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,196. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 15.1% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 987,748 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

