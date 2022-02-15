SUN Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.69 or 0.06904501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,568.26 or 1.00082435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00048348 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006187 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars.

