Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.56. 775,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,447. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

