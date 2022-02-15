Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $360,765.72 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $360,765.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $534,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $626,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 274,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,533. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
