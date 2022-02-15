1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Head-To-Head Contrast

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S 30.26% 7.35% 0.32%

10.4% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.69 N/A N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.54 $703.03 million $1.15 8.68

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1st Capital Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels. The Non-core segment includes certain customer segments that are no lo

