BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,830 ($51.83) and last traded at GBX 3,830 ($51.83). Approximately 47,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 44,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,770 ($51.01).
The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,762.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,655.15.
About BH Macro (LON:BHMG)
Featured Articles
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.