Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Post $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

MMC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.71. 2,527,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,422. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $112.72 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.