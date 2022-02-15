Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading Down 0.1%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. 602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.
Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnyside Bancorp (SNNY)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.