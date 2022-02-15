Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$11.90 billion.

Shares of STBFY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,790. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

