Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$11.90 billion.
Shares of STBFY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,790. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.