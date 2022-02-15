Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,112. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

