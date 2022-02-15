Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $690,063.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00037605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

