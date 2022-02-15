Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00243936 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014181 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005498 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002149 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

