Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,525,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,268. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,364,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after buying an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after buying an additional 2,378,650 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.