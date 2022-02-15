$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the highest is $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $62.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,017. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $924.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

