Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.70 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.050 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

