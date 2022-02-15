Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $312 million-$318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.60. 507,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omnicell stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

