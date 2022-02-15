Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $9.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $9.10 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

