$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $8,550,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,114 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 469,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

