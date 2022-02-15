Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $13,308.21 and approximately $124,624.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.00293569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

