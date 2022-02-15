DeGate Market Capitalization Achieves $17.18 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and $3.47 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.57 or 0.06926870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,616.31 or 1.00154998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006173 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

