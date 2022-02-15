The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24. The New Ireland Fund has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $2.2808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.