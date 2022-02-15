H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 396,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H.B. Fuller stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

