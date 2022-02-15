$389.40 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $389.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.30 million and the lowest is $373.49 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 263,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,281. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

