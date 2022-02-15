$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $450,072.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,450,910. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TMHC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.79.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
