$20.58 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce $20.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of SELB stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.10. 458,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,897. The company has a market capitalization of $244.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 14,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $51,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

