Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.33. 593,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,015. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, COO Terry Dagnon purchased 25,201 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,777.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeff Evanson purchased 35,200 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 71,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

