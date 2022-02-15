WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.67. 59,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.