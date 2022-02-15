Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.200 EPS.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Service Co. International stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

