G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Up 128.1% in January

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,800 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the January 15th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

GMVD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 272,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,414. G Medical Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.