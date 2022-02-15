First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the January 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
FNX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,212. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $87.41 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
