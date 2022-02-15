First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the January 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FNX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,212. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $87.41 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after buying an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 40,929 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $3,954,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,151,000 after buying an additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 794.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter.

